SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people accused of leading police on a chase Thursday night through Spokane were in court Friday.

Police said the chase started when an officer recognized a stolen car in the Hillyard neighborhood.

Jeremy Shelton, 31, is charged with attempt to elude police and possession of a stolen vehicle. Ethan Stowe-Reasoner, 28, is charged with possession of controlled substances, identity theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Spokane police said an officer observed a stolen license plate on a silver Honda Civic Thursday night. Court documents said the plate was switched out and the Honda was recently stolen at gun point in a robbery earlier this week.

When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop, the driver sped off leading him on a high-speed chase. Court docs said the driver reached speeds as high as 70 miles per hour up the South Hill and back north through the East Central Neighborhood.

The chase ended near South Freya and East 5th Avenue when officers used pursuit intervention techniques.

Documents said law enforcement also reviewed surveillance footage from the North Spokane Walmart where one witness said she was a victim of vehicle prowling. Documents said an officer immediately recognized the passenger arrested after the pursuit, Stowe-Reasoner, as the same person in the Walmart security video.

In their first appearances Friday, the judge set Shelton's bond at $25,000 due to his criminal history and previous failures to appear. Stowe-Reasoner's bond was also set at $25,000.

Both will appear in court for their arraignment on June 19.

