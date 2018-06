SPOKANE, Wash. – A man accused of sexually assaulting his step-daughter made his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

James Reinert, 29, is charged with second degree rape of a child. A judge set his bond at $150,000.

Officials said the child's mother called police Friday afternoon after the 12-year-old told her about the assault. Detectives took over the investigation and eventually got a search warrant for the home in the 1700 block of East Queen to collect evidence.



