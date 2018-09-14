SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state judge has rejected efforts to temporarily block the killing of wolves that are preying on livestock in Ferry County.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Carol Murphy on Friday rejected a request from a conservation group for a temporary restraining order to block the killing.

The Center for Biological Diversity says killing wolves ignores science, causes long-term environmental harm and goes against the wishes of the great majority of state residents.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife on Wednesday approved killing members of a new wolf pack that attacked cattle in northeast Washington. The agency authorized killing one or more wolves in the new pack.

The agency says the wolves killed a calf and injured five others on federal grazing land in Ferry County since Sept. 4.

