SPOKANE, Wash. -- A judge ruled on Monday that all law enforcement interviews with accused Freeman High School shooter, Caleb Sharpe, can be used in his upcoming trial.

A "3.5 criminal hearing" is a common procedure in juvenile and adult cases to determine if any of the defendant's statements while in custody can be used as evidence. Judges can rule to allow only certain portions of interviews to be used, or none at all. This morning, Judge Price decided all of the accused shooter's statements can be used in his declination hearing and trial.

Sharpe's attorneys had said that although Sharpe made the statements after having been read his Miranda rights, he never verbally agreed to waive them.

According to court documents, the accused shooter told investigators he watched Columbine documentaries and flipped a coin to decide if he would go through with the shooting. Judge Michael Price presided over the accused shooter's case and reviewed the full audio and transcript of the interview before making his decision.

"Law enforcement were very respectful and courteous to Mr. Sharpe, but at the same time it should be noted that Mr. Sharpe himself was very courteous and very respectful to law enforcement officers," said Judge Michael Prince. "The court will find that the statements made by Mr. Sharpe during the interview on September 13, 2017, with Spokane County Sheriff's detectives Bonney and Melville are and shall be fully admissible at the decline hearing on this matter as well as in trial."

Judge Price also mentioned that during the interview, the accused shooter gave law enforcement more information than he was asked. The transcript of this interview is not yet available, but we may learn more once it is introduced in the trial.

Sharpe’s declination hearing, which will decide if he will be tried as an adult, is set for August 13.

© 2018 KREM