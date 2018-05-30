SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Interstate Fair organizers announced three acts who will be performing at the fair.

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy, county singer Josh Turner and country band Old Dominion will perform during the fair that is scheduled for September 7-16.

Old Dominion will perform September 10, Josh Turner will perform September 11 and Jeff Foxworthy will follow on September 12.

Pre-sale tickets start June 4-11. Tickets officially got on sale July 9.

Tickets for Old Dominion range from $35 to $75. Josh Turner tickets range from $30-$50. Tickets to see Jeff Foxworthy range from $30-$75.

