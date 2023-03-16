Spokane police looking for missing young man last seen in early March

20-year-old Joseph "Joe" Kamau is 5’10” and weighs around 170-210 pounds. He was last seen on March 3.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane police are asking for the public's help in locating a young Spokane man last seen on Friday, March 3, 2023.

20-year-old Joseph "Joe" Kamau was last seen at his residence near Gonzaga University sometime after midnight on March 3.

Kamau works at a local McDonald’s and has not reported to work as scheduled. His family is concerned because he left his personal items behind. His family said is not common for Kamau not to connect regularly.

The 20-year-old is 5’10” and weighs around 170-210 pounds.

In an interview with KREM 2, Kamau's mother said the last time she heard from her son was the night he disappeared.

"That night, he called me between 10 and 11 (p.m.). He was at work at McDonald's on Hamilton. And he was just checking on me. He always called to check on me and see how I'm doing," Kamau's mother said.

Kamau's family has been putting up fliers around Spokane at the last places where he was seen.

"We missing Joe very much and we want him to come back home," Kamau's mother said.

Anyone with information about Kamau's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or contact Detective Bjur at abjur@spokanepolice.org

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

