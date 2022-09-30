JELD-WEN hosting job fair, looking to hire more than 50 positions in Spokane

Pay ranges from $20 per hour to up to $24.50, depending on the shift. The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — JELD-WEN is hosting a hiring fair in Spokane on Saturday to fill more than 50 full-time, vacant positions.

Pay ranges from $20 per hour to up to $24.50, depending on the shift.

JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products, offering a variety of windows, interior and exterior doors and wall systems.

According to the company, competitive benefits including medical, dental and vision coverage, 401k company match, and tuition reimbursement are offered.

Some of the available positions include the following:

Inside sales assistant

Group lead

General production

Human resource coordinator

Production supervisor

Production specialist

Administrative assistant

Quality control Inspector

Value stream manager

Senior material handler

Senior shipper and receiver

The job fair will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at VPI Quality Windows located at 3420 E Ferry Avenue in Spokane.

