JELD-WEN hosting job fair, looking to hire more than 50 positions in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — JELD-WEN is hosting a hiring fair in Spokane on Saturday to fill more than 50 full-time, vacant positions.
Pay ranges from $20 per hour to up to $24.50, depending on the shift.
JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products, offering a variety of windows, interior and exterior doors and wall systems.
According to the company, competitive benefits including medical, dental and vision coverage, 401k company match, and tuition reimbursement are offered.
Some of the available positions include the following:
- Inside sales assistant
- Group lead
- General production
- Human resource coordinator
- Production supervisor
- Production specialist
- Administrative assistant
- Quality control Inspector
- Value stream manager
- Senior material handler
- Senior shipper and receiver
The job fair will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at VPI Quality Windows located at 3420 E Ferry Avenue in Spokane.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.