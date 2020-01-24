DEER PARK, Wash. — More than 1,000 Inland Power customers near Deer Park are without power on Friday afternoon.

In total 1,324 customers are without power near Deer Park, according to the map. The cause of the outage is unknown, but crews are en route and expect to have power restored by 3:15 p.m.

The outage was first reported at 11:54 a.m. on Friday.

In addition to those near Deer Park, there are three individual outages in other parts of Spokane County, as well as one person in Pend Oreille County and two customers in Whitman County.

On Thursday night, Vera Water and Power customers in Spokane Valley were without power due to an issue with a substation.

