SPOKANE, Wash.—It’s time Bloomsday runners, walkers, strollers and spectators! The race is almost here.

Here is what you will need to know Sunday before you hit the pavement.

Checking in

Check-in and number pickups happen at the Spokane Convention Center before Sunday.

Those can be picked up Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and out of town runners can check in Sunday before the race from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

People can pick up someone else’s number, but they will need to know that person’s name, age and birthday.

The race starts in waves

The race starts in waves with the elite, corporate cup and brown group starting first at 9:00 a.m.

Racers will get their start time and color group when they check in.

Racers are advised to arrive 30 minutes prior to their assigned time.

Each color group starts the race on a different street.

A race map is available on the Bloomsday website.

Bloomsday construction

Racers will start on Riverside Avenue near Lincoln Street and will finish across the Monroe Street Bridge.

Post-race venues will be held downtown because Riverfront Park is still under construction.

Race tee-shirts will be picked up on Main Street.

What to bring

Racer cannot have a backpack, opaque or solid fabric bag with them in the starting area.

Clear plastic bags and clear plastic string bags are okay.

Racers can also wear a small fanny pack for their keys, cash, I.D.s and small items.

Water bottles must be clear.

More information on Bloomsday can be found on their website.

