"It brings you to tears": Deer Park man helps victims of Oregon Road Fire

As soon as Brent Sainsbury of Deer Park heard of the Oregon Road Fire, he started a large Facebook chat for people needing help.

DEER PARK, Wash. — One farm untouched by fire is now a farm now offering a helping hand.

“I didn't care anything about myself. It was about other people," said Brent Sainsbury, a Deer Park resident who's been helping the Oregon Road Fire victims.

Sainsbury's been all hands on deck this past week. He has a full time job during the week, but instead of taking a day off, he spent his Sunday putting together hay for animals affected by the fire.

He said, "It brings you to tears. It really does, some of these people, they finally got home, they're devastated. They've lost things. They've lost their homes or vehicles.”

As soon as Sainsbury heard of the fire, he started a large Facebook chat for people needing help. Since then, more people stepped up, including Carolyn Brown.

“I really think as a community, I think this has brought us together probably closer than anything," said Brown.

Brown lives in Deer Park. Even though she’s about a thirty minute drive from the Oregon Road Fire, she’s been pulling together donations and helping fire victims.

“We have a tractor with a grapple, so we're just waiting for the okay to go up in there to start cleaning stuff up for these people so that they can get started again," said Brown.

Sainsbury says there’s nothing greater than the ability to put a smile on someone’s face.

“That would be the biggest payment and everything is just see the smiles on their faces," said Sainsbury. "The hugs, they give the sense of relief that they you can see in their face.”

As for how many people he’s helped so far? He doesn’t keep track.

“I've been more focused on just getting to the next person that we can help. It's really it's not about me, or the amount of people that I've helped," he said.