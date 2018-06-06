SPOKANE, Wash. -- Speculation is growing over plans to build a new warehouse near the Spokane Airport .

The plan is called “Project Rose” and it is a $180 million job. Some people think it may be a distribution center for Amazon but the company has yet to confirm that.

Concept drawings of the "Project Rose Fulfillment Center" gives a general idea of the building layout. The property sits just north of I-90, on Geiger Boulevard, and south of the Spokane airport.

According to the traffic analysis, the building's footprint will be 639,000 square feet, with a total of 2.5 million square feet in four floors for warehousing and distribution functions. The property will also feature over 1,800 parking spaces.

The traffic analysis estimates, during four shifts over 24 hours, the building would support nearly 2,300 employees year-round. Whereas during the seasonal peak, in November and December, nearly 3,000 employees are predicted. The four shifts would be day and night, and broke down into inbound receiving and outbound shipping.

Spokane County planning said the building could be completed by as early as August 2019.

