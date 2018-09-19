SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane County Sheriff’s office has been unsuccessful in identifying the deceased woman whose body was recovered from the Spokane River on Sept. 15.

Major Crimes Detectives have received several tips, but so far, the women’s identity has not yet been learned, authorities said.

PREVIOUSLY: Deputies ask for help identifying clothes of woman found dead in Spokane River

The updated description of the woman from the Spokane Co. Sheriff’s office is a white female, approximately 5’3 and 120 pounds, estimated 40 to 60 years of age, 14-inch dark hair with flecks of gray in an intricate bun, pony tail using numerous barrettes, no tattoos, a small scar on her back and pierced ears.

PHOTOS: More photos released to help identify woman found in Spokane River

Deputies said, her body is estimated to have been in the river for a week or more. The current of the river may have carried her body during that time from the east to the Harvard Road area, officials disclosed. Detectives have been focusing on the area from Barker Road to the east as they check for evidence.

With no known missing person reports or substantive tips matching her description found in the local area, coupled with other known indicators which suggests she was not homeless or transient, it is possible she may not be from the local area, authorities said.

Investigators are releasing additional information with the hope of learning her identity while answering some of the questions the community has asked as tips were received.

They also ask for assistance with any tips or information that could help identify the woman and what occurred prior to the discovery of her body.

© 2018 KREM