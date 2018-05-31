SPOKANE, Wash. – Investigators are searching for more clues after a man was fatally stabbed in North Spokane last week.

Two women, Tanessa Wilturner, 33, and her cousin Selena Akridge-Davis, 27, are both facing charges in the death of Demetrius Hoskis.

Wilturner told police she was Hoskis’ fiancée at the time of his death and they had been attacked by three men on their way home from a nearby Safeway grocery store on Francis Avenue.

Her cousin, Akridge-Davis, lives in the apartment where Hoskis was located by emergency responders, according to court documents. She told police the same story – the couple had left to go to the store, and when they’d come back, Hoskis had been stabbed.

Investigators said they went to the location of the supposed stabbing on the pair’s walk home from the store, but did not see any evidence of a struggle or blood.

Law enforcement said they did locate blood in the foyer and hallway of the apartment.

Akridge-Davis is facing second degree murder charges, as well as assault, theft and obstruction.

Wilturner was charged with rendering criminal assistance.

Thursday, court documents showed investigators filed another search warrant looking for more evidence.

