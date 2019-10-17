SPOKANE, Wash. — The international money transfer company, Remitly, is making the move to downtown Spokane.

The company's will have offices located just above Carhatt at 530 W. Main Ave.

Spokane's Mayor David Condon said that move is "a direct result of the city's Hacking Spokane Campaign."

The City of Spokane launched the Hacking Spokane campaign about a year ago, with the goal of spreading the word to Seattle businesses about Spokane's resources, low cost of living and quality of life with hope's of luring them to the Lilac City.

So far, the campaign has caught the eye of the online dog walking company, Rover, and, construction engineering company, McKinstry.

Now, it can add Remitly to the list, an American online and mobile payment service company that provides international money transfers. Kirsten Davis, spokesperson for the City of Spokane said among the city's many selling points is Spokane's diverse talent that sold Remitly on moving to Spokane.

"With two community colleges, we have state universities, we have private universities all coming together to provide this really vibrant and thriving workforce for these companies to tap into," Davis said.

The company's move to Spokane means the company will look to hire locally.

"What attracted them to the city is the wealth of workforce and talent pool we have to offer," said Davis.

It took some time for the campaign to capture the attention of companies like Remitly, and Davis said that was to be expected. But now, she said the city is starting to see increasing results from the campaign.

"As soon as somebody makes that decision, it really fuels that fire for others to make that leap as well," Davis said.

