SPOKANE, Wash. — Accidents on the skate ribbon in Riverfront Park are about the same as the previous year, according to Spokane Parks and Recreation leaders.

On Wednesday, Spokane Parks and Recreation Spokesperson Fianna Dickson released the number of first aid responses for the 2018-2019 season.

Between Dec. 8, 2017 and Jan. 22, 2018 there were 53 first aid responses. That’s a little over one accident per day.

In the 2018-2019 the skate ribbon was open 21 days longer. Between Nov. 17, 2018 and Jan. 22, 2019 there have been 85 first aid responses. That’s also a little over one accident per day City officials said at the time most of the injuries were minor.

Dickson said the 2019-2019 season first aid responses were mostly minor scrapes and bruises. In the 2017-2019 one woman died after she fell and hit her head on the ice.

Dickson said staff has increased training on first aid responses and, as a result, staff are formally reporting more minor injuries that may have otherwise gone uncounted.

