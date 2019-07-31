SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.-- A crash on Highway 395 and Wild Rose north of Spokane is fully blocking the north and southbound lanes of the highway Tuesday evening.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and some people were injured. The cause of the crash and the extent of the people’s injuries are unknown as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened about nine miles north of Spokane inside Spokane County at milepost 174. Washington Department of Transportation tweeted at about 8:40 p.m. that lanes will be clear by 10:30 p.m.

Washington State Patrol asks drivers headed northbound to divert at Monroe St. and return to your route using Monroe to Austin, and from Austin to Half Moon Rd.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. A KREM 2 crew is headed to the scene.

