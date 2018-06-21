SPOKANE, Wash.-- Coffee lovers of all levels can sign up to compete in Indaba Coffee's "Waikiki Wing-Ding Throwdown" on Wednesday night.

The latte art competition will start at 7:00 p.m. and to compete, contestants must sign up by 6:30 p.m.

The event is Hawaiian themed and attendees are encouraged to wear Aloha shirts or any Hawaiian themed attire.

If you are not a latte artist, you can still enjoy drinks and live music while watching the competition.

It is $5 to compete and free to watch.

"The comradery has grown since we've started doing these competitions and it has allowed us to work together to grow the industry of specialty coffee and it's an excuse to get together on something we're all passionate about and have some fun," said owner of Indaba Coffee Bobby Enslow

Tonight @indabacoffee is hosting a latte art competition! It's also a Hawaiian themed party! There will be drinks and food and live music! It's $5 to compete and free to spectate. It's at the location on Nettleton in Kendall Yards. pic.twitter.com/oumqw2sD0i — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) June 21, 2018

