SPOKANE, Wash. — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is visiting Spokane on Tuesday to meet with constituents served by Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-WA).

Carson is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion and tour at the Spokane EnVision Center alongside of McMorris Rodgers beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The center, which serves as a place for nonprofits to offer services in a central location, held its grand opening in April. It is located at 130 South Arthur Street.

The services offered at the center are grouped into seven categories: housing, pre-employment, health and wellness, peer mentoring, education and workshops, benefits and basic needs and justice.

Housing is one of the most important sectors of the EnVision Center.

Carson also visited Boise and Caldwell, Idaho, on Monday to talk about affordable housing alongside of Sen. Mike Crapo.

This story will be updated.

