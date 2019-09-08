EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is about the grand opening of the EnVision Center in Spokane, where Secretary Ben Carson will visit Tuesday.

SPOKANE CO., Wash.-- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is coming to Spokane Monday to meet with constituents served by Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-WA).

Carson is scheduled to visit Spokane Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Rep. McMorris-Rodgers will join him for some events.

Carson will meet with the Washington State Hospital Association at Rep. McMorris-Rodgers district office on Post St. at 11 a.m. Monday. Then on Tuesday, Carson will tour the EnVision Center on Arthur St. and host a roundtable at 9:30 a.m.

Later on Tuesday, the secretary will meet with local beer distributors at 1:15 p.m. on Thorpe St. At 2:10 p.m., Carson will have a roundtable with women veterans at Rep. McMorris-Rodgers district office.

Wednesday morning, Carson will meet with the Spokane Tribal Council at 8:30 in Willpinit and conclude his visit by receiving the Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise Award.

