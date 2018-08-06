SPOKANE, Wash. -- Suicide prevention hotlines can be a support system for anyone suffering from mental illness.

Reaching out can be one of the hardest thing somebody does. It opens the door to getting support that can move out of the crisis they are in and reinforce there is hope for the future. The phone number for the national suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

“You can expect a really warm response, really connecting with who you are in your current situation,” said Aileen Hetrick with Frontier Behavioral Health.

Help is only one phone call away where trained volunteers at First Call for Help are available 24 hours a day at 509-838-4428. Similar to first responders, they will ask questions to make sure first and foremost, you are okay.

“Who are you, where are you, is there anybody else around, can you tell me what's going on,” Hetrick said.

In addition to that, volunteers provide understanding that someone’s situation is very difficult.

“The ability to listen non-judgmentally, provide reflections, and also gather information to determine if someone is at risk and understand the nature of their need at the time,” Hetrick explained.

Their goal is to not be invasive while gathering information to support a person.

“Language they might hear is a lot of reflection of how someone is feeling,” she said.

Reassurance is provided, making sure the caller knows making that phone call was the best thing to do.

“When someone is feeling hopeless or helpless being able to reach out and find that hope even in another person that can hold it for a while and then give it back to them, our crisis hot lines really serve that purpose,” Hetrick said.

The service is saving lives during the most urgent responses, but also connecting mental health resources for future healing.



© 2018 KREM