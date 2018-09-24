SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle residents with a misdemeanor conviction for being in possession of marijuana, before it was legalized, are getting a second chance.

All seven Seattle municipal judges signed an order setting out a process for vacating the cases. A year after pot was legalized, the Spokane city council made it possible for people guilty of a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge to have the conviction removed from their criminal record. But, the convictions won't go away automatically.

Spokane city code, adopted in November 2015, says anyone convicted of possession of marijuana in municipal court before July 8, 2014, can apply to vacate the conviction. Like most interactions with the government or courts, you apply by filling out a form at Spokane Municipal court, or online. Spokane city code only applies to municipal court convictions. Possession of marijuana in district courts have a different process, but still require a form application.

City Council President Ben Stuckart introduced the ordinance in 2015. At that time, he said a marijuana conviction on someone's record can create housing and employment obstacles. The ability to apply to have that conviction removed from their record in municipal court can now help eliminate those obstacles.

As for Seattle, its city attorney filed the motion asking the court to vacate convictions in April. Reports said about 540 people could be affected by the order to vacate past convictions.

© 2018 KREM