SPOKANE, Wash.-- "8chan" started out as a messaging board for free speech, but in recent months, it's become a megaphone for violent extremists.

This weekend, shootings claimed the lives of at least 30 people in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Investigators in El Paso believe the suspected gunman wrote a four-page anti-immigrant post on 8chan before the shooting.

The author encouraged his "brothers" to spread it. Police are still investigating the gunman's connection to the post. But after the shooting in El Paso, 8chan went dark.

This had us wondering, do law enforcement actively monitor sites like 8chan for threats?

Spokane Police could not give us specifics. But Officer John O'Brien says the department does keep an eye on sites like 8chan and social media for potential threats in our area.

He says its criminal intelligence unit also uses informants to alert them of any threats. As for the Spokane County Sheriff's office, Corporal Mark Gregory could not give specifics on sites it monitors either.

But he says the sheriff's office does investigate all reports of threats and passes on the information to the appropriate agency. Meantime, Gregory says the sheriff's office relies on citizens to be its eyes and ears.

That is why, he says, it is important that if you see something, say something.

