SPOKANE, Wash.-- Therapeutic riding is a discipline that combines the love of horses for the purpose of helping the well-being of people with special needs. Many riders are benefiting from therapeutic riding in Spokane.

Free Rein Horse Therapy is the largest barn in the Inland Northwest to offer adaptive riding classes. The organization has about 65 riders and more on the waiting list. The typical riding class has three to four riders per session.

Studies have shown that riding horses is a therapeutic outlet for kids and adults; the studies also suggest that riding horses may be a good option for some when other therapies don't seem to work.

Executive Director of the program John Owen retired from the Navy in 2015. He said that the horses have helped him conquer anxiety through the military program. From rider to leader, he now helps others through the therapy program.

"I found the transition to be more difficult than I expected," said Owen. "From the minute I walked through the door, I just felt like wow this is very cool. It's kind of like real relationships with people, sometimes you have bad days and you pick up and you move on and go from there."

For more information, visit their website at www.freereinspokane.com.

