SPOKANE, Wash. – A homeless Spokane man is being investigated for third degree rape of a child.

Detectives have issued a search warrant for the suspect and the victim’s Facebook accounts.

The 15-year-old victim said she met the 20-year-old man at her brother’s house. She said they maintained contact through Facebook Messenger. The victim said she met up with the suspect on May 12. They walked to an alley next to Gonzaga Prep where the victim liked to hang out. The victim said the suspect told her he wanted to have sex with her, grabbed her, pulled her pants down and raped her. The victim said she told him to stop at least once. She said she then went home and showered. She reported the rape a few days later.

Court documents said later that day she met up with the suspect again at Hays Park. When she arrived, a woman was there with the suspect. According to court documents, the woman gave her the morning after pill and she took it.

The victim told detectives she talked to the suspect about the assault on Facebook Messenger and around May 15 he made her delete the messages between them.

