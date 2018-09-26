SPOKANE, Wash. — A 91-year-old Holocaust survivor who spoke in Spokane in June was struck and killed by a car on Thursday in New York City.

PREVIOUS: Holocaust survivor to share his story at Spokane event

Nissan Krakinowski was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk in Brooklyn when the car struck him, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Krakinowski with severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS: 'From the Holocaust, we can learn' | Holocaust survivor speaks to crowd for the first time

Krakinowski is a survivor of Auschwitz and a number of other concentration camps. He and his brother Chalm were the only ones in his family to survive the war.

Krakinowski made a promise to his mother that he would always take care of his brother. He never saw his mother after they were separated in the camp but that promise saved their lives.

"If I didn't listen to my mother I would be dead like the other 1,500 people. My message is: Listen to your mother. She is your best friend," Krakinowski said.

He traveled from New York City to speak at the Convention Center in Spokane because, "from the holocaust we can learn," he said.

He eventually emigrated to the United States and built a successful hat factory business.

© 2018 KREM