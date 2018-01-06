SPOKANE, Wash. -- Holocaust survivor Nissan Krakinowski, 91, will share his experiences in the Auschwitz death camp at an event Monday.

According to the Facebook event, Krakinowski will talk about how hatred, discrimination and intolerance led directly to the Holocaust. Krakinowski and his brother are the sole survivors of their loving family of over 100 people.

The event is at the Spokane Convention Center on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Discounted tickets are on sale through Sunday for $18. Tickets can be purchased here.

