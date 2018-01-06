SPOKANE, Wash. -- Holocaust survivor Nissan Krakinowski, 91, will share his experiences in the Auschwitz death camp at an event in Spokane Monday.

Rabbi Hahn with Chabad of Spokane is hosting the event. This is the third time Rabbi Hahn has brought a Holocaust survivor to the Spokane area.

Last year, several hateful comments were left online in response. Several people denied the Holocaust. Rabbi Hahn said this is just further evidence of how important events like this are.

"While everyone's struggles are unique, they really pale in comparison to someone who survived the Holocaust. And they tell me, I can survive anything. And for our society, if we want a call of action of such a horrific event, it's that we go out and we do goodness and kindness to the people around our life. That's my message," said Rabbi Hahn.

Krakinowski will talk about how hatred, discrimination and intolerance led directly to the Holocaust. Krakinowski and his brother are the sole survivors of their loving family of over 100 people.

The event is at the Spokane Convention Center on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

