SPOKANE, Wash. — A 3,180-square-foot mid-century modern home built in 1963 is for sale in Spokane.

The home located at 1918 S. Syringa Road was built for husband and wife master architects Bill and Dorothy Trogdon, who were two of Spokane’s most successful design leaders in architecture from 1953 to 1985, according to Spokane’s Historic Preservation Office.

Three years after the home was built, it was featured in a Sunset Magazine article.

William Trogdon earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Washington in 1949 and a master’s degree in architecture from acclaimed Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design in 1952.

Dorothy Wever, as she was known then, graduated from Wheat College in Massachusetts and entered Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design.

The Trogdon House was named to the Spokane Register of Historic Places in March of 2017. It was not named to the Rockwood National Register Historic District because the district’s period of significance spans from 1900 to 1950.

According to the Historic Preservation Office, the property is receiving Special Tax Valuation for the next ten years. The primary benefit of the Special Tax Valuation law is that property taxes will not reflect substantial improvement made to eligible properties during the ten-year period.

According to the listing, the home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 6,864-square-foot lot. It includes a plethora of features, including exposed rafters; wood construction; wide plate glass windows; a mantle-less cobblestone fireplace; open-tread staircase; and pebbled concrete walkways.

The house is situated on a steep embankment and partially hidden in a thick forest of trees, according to the listing.

The home is listed by Marc Nilson at Navigator Northwest Real Estate. You can contact Nilson with questions by calling 509-893-2001 or emailing him at Marc@NavigatorNW.com.

The online listing did not include an asking price. KREM has reached out to Nilson for more information.