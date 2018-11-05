SPOKANE, Wash. -- The historic Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park will soon be back in action. The grand re-opening of the iconic Spokane landmark on Saturday.

The carousel's rebirth comes after over a year of construction on a new building to house the attraction. Improvements include a concessions stand, party rooms and large windows overlooking the park.

The new building is also climate controlled, allowing the old wood carvings on the carousel to be properly protected. The carousel's former building, first built as a beer garden during Expo '74, contributed to the carousel's degradation, according to the city.

The carousel, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, features over 50 carved horses and other animals. A passionate group of people have worked tirelessly to restore the carousel animals. The crew worked full-time to make sure the animals glisten once again.

The new building is the result of a 2014 bond passed by voters in an effort to revitalize Riverfront Park.

Community members are invited to attend the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Spring hours for the carousel will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prices for rides remained unchanged at $2.

