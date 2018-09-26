SPOKANE, Wash. — Witness reports from new court documents suggest an increase in gang activity at the Hillyard Skate park. Some people who use the park daily say they're starting to take it upon themselves to ensure the park is safe for all to use.

Nick Stigall and Casy Roberts have a great deal of pride for the Hillyard skate park.

"We're like a straight brotherhood around here. We all have each other's back," Roberts said.

"I work nights and so I show up here at about seven o'clock every morning and we do a lap and pick up bottles and things from the night before," Stigall said.

The two spend every day at the park practicing new tricks and enjoying the company. Nick says he's been spending more time here recently hoping to help keep the peace.

"People just drive by and they see us and if you look too long at the wrong person. They'll pull over and start something," Stigall mentioned.

Court documents say a Volvo linked to a recent attempted murder charge, is seen frequently at the skate park. One witness who frequents the skate park told investigators a group associated with the car have harassed or became violent with kids at the park.

"I looked over at him, like checking my surroundings, and they pointed at me. One kid came over swinging at me and said who are you looking at?!" Roberts said.

Stigall sees the skate park is a positive place for kids to learn how to skate or bike. It’s situations like Casy's that ends up keeping them away.

"When you see the little kids being pushed away and their parents taking them away they don't get to learn how to skate or bike. So that does does make us angry it is upsetting to see that,” Stigall said.

Spokane Police Captain Dan Torok said they are aware of transients sleeping in the park, even drinking, but they aren't aware of a specific group harassing people at the skate park.

He said that doesn't mean it's not happening, but that it may just not be reported. Torok said the take away here is people are encouraged to call police if the see any criminal activity at the skate park.

