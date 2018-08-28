SPOKANE, Wash. — Highway 395 is no more. Its new name is commemorating a Spokane native and former congressman.

Washington Department of Transportation officials announced the Thomas S. “Tom” Foley Memorial Highway this week. Foley represented Washington’s 5th Congressional District from 1965 to 1995 and served as Speaker of the House.

The highway’s new namesake reflects Foley’s efforts to secure more than $289 million in federal funds to improve safety and freight movement. Highway 395 spans in Washington from the Canadian border to Oregon, including stretches in Spokane and the Tri-Cities.

“Speaker Foley was a great leader and champion for the community,” said Spokane Mayor David Condon. “Representing the heart of eastern Washington in Washington D.C. for 30 years, he advocated for the Spokane that he believed we could be and, in many ways, the city we are today.”

The Washington State Transportation Commission approved the resolution to name the highway for Foley in June. Commissioner Joe Tortorelli said the idea originated with a coalition of support from Ben Franklin County, the City of Spokane, and the State Good Roads Associations.

© 2018 KREM