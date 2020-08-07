Man shot twice in leg near First Avenue and Madelia Street in Spokane

According to Spokane Police Officer Craig Hamilton, a male gunshot victim is in the hospital and the area is locked down.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The area around East First Avenue and South Madelia Street is locked down due to police activity after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, according to the Spokane Police Department.

According to Spokane Police Ofc. Craig Hamilton, a shooting was reported at 2:15 p.m. and a male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was shot twice in the leg.

The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is applying for a warrant to search the area under lockdown, according to Hamilton.

According to KREM's Tim Pham, who is at the scene, East First Avenue and South Madelia Street near East Sprague Avenue are shutdown. Police said a man with a gunshot wound was found outside of an apartment building.

Pham also said a forensics unit has arrived and a police drone has been deployed.