SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a Spokane Valley rail yard, where a 911 caller reported they saw red liquid spewing out of a rail car near North Sullivan Rd.

That red liquid is ferric chloride from a Kemira Water Solutions rail car, according to Spokane Valley Fire spokesperson George Hedebeck. It’s a corrosive chemical that appears red because of its iron components.

Kemira Water Solutions was moving the substance between rail cars using water and pressure, according Hedebeck. When pressure was added, an air bubble formed and it caused the chemical to spew out of a fracture in the valve, Hedebeck said.

An employee was contaminated and transported to the hospital by personal car for evaluation. Hedebeck said there is no danger to the public at this time, and a hazmat team contracted by the company is conducting an investigation.

Kemira Water Solutions has been cleaning the substance per the company's protocol, and the Spokane Valley Fire Department is still on scene to assure the chemical is dealt with according to state and federal laws as of 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

