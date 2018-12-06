SPOKANE, Wash. -- The City of Spokane gets thousands of complaints each year and now there is an easier way to make sure the city hears them and helps.

A new online feature lets you submit complaints directly to code enforcement officers.

“We are all busy people. If we have something to report, we want to do that quickly and easily," said City of Spokane Spokesperson Brian Coddington.

The city has launched a new feature on it's website for code enforcement complaints. Maybe you are sick of seeing that abandoned car across from your house or you want some trash cleaned up in that empty lot you walk by every day. You could call 311 or write in a complaint. But now, you can go to the city's website and send in your complaint.

“We want to give people as many opportunities as they can to be able to receive that customer service benefit and this is a new way to do that," Coddington said.

City officials said online complaints will reach their officers faster so they can start working on it. You have to fill out a profile with your contact information. You can also choose for the city to not share your information. Then, you will get emails to keep you up to date on the progress of your complaint.

“It really is an important part of being able to engage with the city. We want to make sure that we are talking with our citizens on a regular basis and that includes if they have complaints about what the city is doing if they have complaints in their neighborhood,” Coddington explained.

In 2017, the city received 7,100, and about 90 percent of them were resolved within 30 days. The city is looking to keep that up, while making it easier for citizens to file a complaint.



