SPOKANE, Wash. — A broken water main has caused South Havana Street to be closed between Second and Third Avenues on Friday night.

The City of Spokane said a 12-inch cast iron water main broke underneath Havana, causing water to spill into the street. Due to the break, South Havana Street is closed between Second and Third Avenues.

The City of Spokane hasn't said what caused the break or when the road is estimated to reopen. Crews are on scene working to fix the main on Friday night.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated more information is made available.

