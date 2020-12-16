Spokane County renames Hangman Valley Golf Course to 'Latah Creek Golf Course'

News of the name change comes a day after the Spokane City Council voted to change the name of Ft. George Wright Way to Whistalks Way.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County announced on Tuesday that it would be renaming Hangman Valley Golf Course to Latah Creek Golf Course.

The Spokane County Golf Department Board of Commissioners unanimously voted for the name change, according to county spokesperson Jared Webley.

The decision came after "several months of meetings and deliberation between the Golf Advisor Committee where they followed a very intentional process to consider historical and/or cultural significance of a property," according to Webley.

News of the name change comes a day after the Spokane City Council voted to change the name of Ft. George Wright Drive to Whistalks Way. Whistalks was a woman warrior in the Spokane Tribe who fought against Wright.