SPOKANE, Wash. — It's one of those things that can happen to any one of us at any time which is why knowing "hands-only CPR" can be the difference between life and death.

Megan Snow says her mom's knowledge and determination is the reason her dad is still standing today.

"He had stopped breathing and she needed to do something, So she was the one who had to perform CPR on my dad," Snow said.

Megan Snow is the executive director of the local Red Cross.

She knows "hands-only CPR".

Snow wasn't there when her dad stopped breathing out of nowhere on a cruise ship in Ireland just a few weeks ago.

"We were doing the planning of this event, my parents took a trip to Europe and it was a three-week cruise and they were one week in and my sister and I got a message from my mom one day that my dad had collapsed," Snow said.

He collapsed in front of her, had no pulse, wasn't breathing, he had collapsed on his stomach, she had to get him rolled over.

Snow's parents were inside their room on board the cruise ship.

For seven minutes, her mom and uncle performed chest compressions to on her dad until medics could arrive.

"It is taxing on your body when you do it for several minutes, You can get pretty tired and so we were so fortunate that my uncle was there and could rotate in and my mom just kind of coached him through," Snow said.

They ended up saving his life.

For every minute that some sort of life saving action like chest compressions isn't taken, your chance of survival decreases by 10 percent.

That gives somebody a fighting chance Who actually survive because if you do nothing there is very little hope that somebody is actually going to make it.

Snow's dad has a couple health issues which caused his heart to slow, but they did not expect he would collapse on their trip.

Her Dad is alive and doing well, but she would like to invite you to an event happening tonight.

Starting at 5 p.m. a free "hands-only CPR" class will take place at the Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park.

Tom Sherry will be there going live on KREM 2, the Red Cross will be there, and the first 200 people to show up will get a goody bag with all the tools you will need for the class.

Registration starts at 4:15 p.m.

