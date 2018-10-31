SPOKANE, wash — A home on Spokane’s South Hill is turning into a Harry Potter world of wizardry.

The front lawn at 1318 S Bernard St. is scattered with three tents, all representing classrooms from the Harry Potter series.

Suzanne Bemis and her husband have been planning and decorating their yard for almost a year, and Wednesday evening is when all of the excitement begins.

“We’ve built a small version of Hogwarts,” Bemis said. “(There are) different classrooms. We have herbology. We also have fortunes being told with Professor Trelwaney. And we have quittage practice, so there’s a whole bunch of stuff for the whole family.”

Three “classrooms” from the Harry Potter series filled with all things Hogwarts. pic.twitter.com/APhvKf2NAw — Shayna Waltower (@KREMShaynaW) October 30, 2018

Each “classroom” has interactive props, like potion bottles, fortune globes and mandrake plants.

Bemis’s family and friends will all be dressed as professors and various characters from the series.

This is the family’s third year hosting a public Halloween event. In 2017, their theme was an alien invasion. Bemis said around 3,000 children showed up.

This year, she said she’s hoping to top that record. The sets are open to adults and children and are free for everyone. There will also be about 100 pounds of candy for children to pick through for their favorite pieces.

The sets open at 5pm, but Bemis said the best time to arrive is at sunset to see the best effects.

© 2018 KREM