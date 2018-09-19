One stepping stone on the path to becoming a United States citizen is passing a citizenship test.

There are 100 possible history and government questions on the test and applications are given ten on test day. In order to pass, test takers must answer at least six correctly and demonstrate that they can read simple English words and phrases.

Jeff Loussaint, 24, recently took the citizenship test. He looked calm and collected beforehand, but he was overwhelmed with emotion. The U.S. Immigration Officer was able to tell Loussaint he passed the test with flying colors with a score of 100 percent.

Right now, he is a senior at Whitworth University.

Loussaint grew up in a family of eight in Haiti. He was a good student and on track to graduate high school in 2010 when that nation’s most destructive earthquake upended, and ended, lives across the country.

“The earthquake woke me up. I was in my bed and it threw me on the ground and I tried to run out because that’s what everyone was doing, trying to run outside,” Loussaint said.

Hundreds of thousands of people died in the earthquake, and hundreds of thousands more were injured in the shaking and aftermath. On top of that, an estimated 1.5 million people were left without homes.

"Haiti was already a poor country but after that it gets worse because of like businesses, houses everything just like fell apart. So more people ended up living in tents. Any open space people just took it over and made it like a refugee type of thing because they didn't have houses, they didn't have anything,” Loussaint said.

“I needed a better future. Back in Haiti I would not have the opportunity to be where I am. People do have goals, people do want to become something in Haiti but it’s harder,” he added.

​​​Loussaint landed at Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center in the classroom of current Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning.

“I had to take two math classes at the same time my senior year. I had to take Geometry and Algebra 2 at the same time just so I could have enough credits to graduate,” Loussaint said.

After graduating from Ferris, he earned a full scholarship to Whitworth. As far as the future goes, Loussaint said he wants to work in a career where he can help others.

"I just want to be able to help people. So just like as much as I could so that's why I'm thinking of becoming a high school counselor and I would love to work at Ferris,” he said. "Just becoming a high school counselor and work with kids like give them the opportunity or let them know they can realize anything they want to be."

Loussaint said he is excited for the next step on his journey and will continue to tackle any obstacle in his way with optimism.

“It’s a long journey and I’m not going to give up. I’m never going to give up…just keep trying to do the best version of myself every day. Every time I wake up trying to be better as a human being,” he said.

