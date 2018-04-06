SPOKANE, Wash. -- A group of tenants are taking their fight for more regulations on landlords to the City of Spokane Monday night.

In July, the people living in the Westview Manor Apartments on the lower South Hill will see a $500 rent increase. Some of those people, as well as members of the Tenants Union of Spokane, will address the city council.

Organizers said they are looking for more regulations for property owners and managers. Some of the big issues they want to share with the council include a program that helps tenants with moving costs, requiring all landlords to have a good reason to evict someone and allowing tenants more than 30-day notice when their rent goes up more than ten percent. Over all their goal is to show solidarity and show the city they are really concerned about making sure people have affordable housing options.

“We're hoping that when people see tenants speaking up at a public forum that there are safety in numbers and they can join us,” Interim Executive Director of the Tenants Union of Washington Terri Anderson said.

KREM 2 has reached out to several local property owners and managers. We wanted to speak with them about current regulations but have yet to hear back.

However, KREM 2 did speak with a landlord last week. He said they chose rent prices based on the rates in the surrounding area. He said as a property owner they invest a lot of money in properties, as well as making any upgrades and doing renovations.

The city council meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

