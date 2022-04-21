Reports surface of group going door to door 'canvassing' Spokane voter information

While some voters may be concerned, Spokane County Auditor Vickie Dalton says canvassing for voter information is legal under state law.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The office in charge of elections in Spokane County is getting reports of a group going door-to-door to gather voting information.

Spokane County Auditor Vickie Dalton says she understands this kind of activity can be concerning to some voters. However, she says canvassing for voter information is legal under state law.

Dalton says the group door knocking is associated with the Washington Voter Research Project. Their website says volunteers are going to what they call "questionable addresses" to make sure that people who have told the post office they have moved out of state are not still voting in Washington elections.

"If people who should not be allowed to vote are putting their ballots in, it means the people who are voting are having their ballots canceled and every vote should count and it shouldn't be canceled," project member Glen Morgan said. "What we're trying to do is make sure there's some accuracy and honesty in the election process and this is just sort of a citizen, activist sort of way of doing it."

The county election's office says it's diligent in maintaining voter rolls for 350,000 registered voters, and they use multiple sources, including the social security administration, department of licensing, state death records and the postal service to keep information as up to date as possible.