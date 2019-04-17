SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill that would create a pilot program of supervision for motor vehicle-related felonies.

Senate Bill 5492 would allow for community supervision for offenders who commit motor vehicle-related felonies.

Spokane Mayor David Condon, council members Breean Beggs and Candace Mumm and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl were all there for the signing of the bill.

“When Spokane leads, the State of Washington follows,” said Beggs. "I am so pleased that the Washington Legislature has adopted Spokane’s proposal to resume supervising property crime offenders when they return to our community. Providing re-entry services and accountability will reduce crime and save money for all taxpayers.”

Since the bill passed, car thieves may be able to spend less time in prison in exchange for more time being supervised. Judges would be given the choice to reduce prison sentences and replace that time with community supervision. The current proposed ratio: for every month of reduced prison time, three months of supervision on the outside.

Due to recession-era budget cuts, Washington is currently the only state in the country where community supervision doesn't exist for property criminals, according to Spokane city leaders.

