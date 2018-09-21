As a sea of red, white and blue fills the McCarthey Athletic Center, fans get ready to cheer on their favorite college basketball team, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga's McCarthey Athletic Center, or more commonly known as, "The Kennel," was listed in the top 10 toughest arenas for opponents in college basketball, according to Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated listed Gonzaga's Kennel in fourth place following Duke University, University of Kansas and University of Kentucky.

The Kennel, with a capacity of 6,000, hardly ever fails to leave any open seats. Students line up for hours, and even tent overnight in cold, fall conditions to try and get a ticket.

The atmosphere combined with the top-achieving basketball program has helped the team with an astounding .924 winning percentage at McCarthey, according to Sports Illustrated.

