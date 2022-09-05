Gonzaga University reports sexual assault case on campus

According to a notice released to students by campus security, the student reported the assault shortly after midnight on Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University has alerted students to a reported sexual assault on campus.

Gonzaga Campus Security & Public Safety received the sexual assault report on Sept. 4, 2022.

The notice states that "The alleged responsible party is known to the reporting party."

The student who reported the incident has been directed to the appropriate resources, and a Title IX investigation has been opened about the incident.

KREM 2 reached out to Gonzaga University and received the following statement from Jaime Aitken, director of Gonzaga communications:

“Gonzaga University officials have been notified that a sexual assault was reported as having occurred in a campus residence hall shortly after midnight on September 4, 2022. Per requirements of the Clery Act, the campus community has been timely notified; Gonzaga will follow Title IX policy and procedure. We will withhold further comment to preserve the privacy of those involved. Gonzaga has zero tolerance for any form of sexual abuse or misconduct, and support resources are being made available to those impacted.”

The original student notice was sent out as part of the Clery Act, an action that requires school campuses to provide warnings and notices of reports of crime, including sexual assault.

