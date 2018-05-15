SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gleason Fest will return to Spokane for its seventh year on August 11. The local music festival lineup is set to be announced at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Gleason Fest is an annual music festival inspired by Spokane native, Steve Gleason. Gleason was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011.

According to the festival's website, all proceeds from Gleason Fest benefit the Gleason Initiative Foundation's mission of providing life-improving technology and services to those diagnosed with ALS. The foundation also seeks to raise global awareness for the disease.

The festival will be held at the Lilac Bowl Amphitheater at Riverfront Park. This year's festival is sponsored by Dutch Bros Coffee.

Tickets for Gleason Fest go on sale Friday. They can be purchased through TicketsWest. Tickets start at $27.50 for those 14 years old and older. Children under 13 are free.

