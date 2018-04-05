SPOKANE, Wash.—Bloomsday donations will be heading to a local school to help them give their students the best support possible.

This year Bloomsday’s local charity is The Spokane Guilds’ School.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The Spokane Guilds’ School works with children ages zero through three who have special needs. Therapists work with the students on their motor skills, speech and cognitive ability in order to help them get ready to start school with other kids their age.

Spokane Guilds’ School is a nonprofit, and some people in the Spokane community who need their help the most are not able to afford it, according to school officials.

“A lot of our families don’t have a lot of money to pay for therapy. As being a nonprofit, they don’t have to pay for therapy when they come here, and so fundraisers and donations and things like that allow us to offer whatever therapy that kid needs without the family having that financial burden on top of all the other worries they already have about their child,” said Spokane Guild School physical therapist, Carrie Wardian.

The official charity of @bloomsdayrun this year is @SGSandNMC. They do a lot of awesome work with children and infants with special needs. Hear from a therapist and a family on what this means for them this morning on @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/N7vToM0RMr — Rob Harris (@robharristv) May 4, 2018

Families in the community said many of their kids have been helped by the Guilds’ School.

The Trimble family said their daughter Tori was in therapy there and they could see how much of a difference it makes.

“She had such a rough first year that she wasn’t really rolling over until like February of the following year, but she came into the Guilds School one day and they have this angled mat and they had her rolling down that mat, and when we brought her home that afternoon she was rolling all over the place at home,” said Tori’s mother, Nicki Trimble.

Spokane Guilds’ School is also saving up for a new building since the facility is ready to grow beyond its current walls.

© 2018 KREM