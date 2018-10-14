SPOKANE, Wash. — In April, two German Shepherds went missing from their owner’s home in Medical Lake, now they have won an award that will help pets in the Spokane area that would not be able to afford care otherwise.

Zeus and Ziva were nominated for the Hambone Award through Nationwide pet insurance. Nominees of this award have been through “Bizarre tales that exemplified the inspiring strengths of our pets, the harrowing actions of our pet parents, and the amazing skills of trusted veterinarians” according to Nationwide’s website.

Since Zeus and Ziva won, the money will be awarded to the Spokane Pet Emergency Clinic.

After escaping from their owner’s Medical Lake yard, Zeus and Ziva were trapped in an old missile silo 200 yards behind the house for 22 days.

The dogs and their owner will be given the award in a ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. at the Pet Emergency Clinic in Spokane.

