SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Geiger Work Crew inmate who walked away from his assigned work detail Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Devontay Hood, 21, was being held on a misdemeanor traffic charge.

A Geiger Work Crew Corrections Officer said Hood walked away from his work detail mowing grass at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area to search for Hood but were unable to find him.

Hood had been assigned to the work crew since the beginning of March.

Hood is described as a black male, 5’5” tall, approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him or know of his location, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

