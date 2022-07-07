Deputies recover stolen cars and weapons, including a Gatling gun, after arrest in Spokane Valley

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Joshua P. Burland on June 28 on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) arrested a man on June 28 in connection to an ongoing theft investigation.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Joshua P. Burland on June 28 on several felony and misdemeanor charges after they found multiple stolen and suspected stolen cars and guns, and a slew of property.

On June 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., SVIU attempted to locate Burland at a house located in the 1300 block of North Grady Road in connection to several ongoing theft investigations.

Deputies located Burland inside the home and arrested him without incident. Officials also contacted several other people at the location, but those people were released after deputies didn't find probable cause to charge them.

After deputies started the investigation, they found various cars reported as stolen with plates from Mt. Vernon PD, Spokane County and Montana, along with a stolen dirt bike.

Police confiscated all of the cars found on the property, including a Chevy quad-cab pickup truck. The truck was pulling a trailer with a stolen UTV and has a maroon Harley Davidson motorcycle in the bed.

Burland was booked into the Spokane County Jail on the following charges:

Second-degree possession of stolen property

3 counts of second-degree identity theft

Third-degree theft

Second-degree driving while suspended

Burland was released from jail on his own recognizance after he appeared in court on June 29, according to the statement.

After pending search warrants were obtained over the following days, SVIU detectives recovered two stolen Taurus Judge .410 pistols from Montana and a Dell laptop computer reported stolen in Tacoma.

Detectives also located a 9mm Tippman Armory Gatling Gun, a Harrington Arms 16-gauge shotgun, a Taurus rifle receiver with three barrels in different calibers and assorted ammunition. Detectives believe all of the guns are stolen, but they are working to confirm their suspicions.

Detectives also recovered a large number of pills believed to contain Fentanyl from one of the vehicles.

Deputies continue working on the investigation and additional arrests and charges are expected.

