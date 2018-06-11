LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A large section of Country Vista Drive in Liberty Lake is blocked off and a apartment complex has been evacuated due to a large gas leak.

Kids from Central Valley School District who live in the evacuated complex were not dropped off at home, but returned back to school.

The Spokane Valley Fire Dept. confirmed a construction crew hit a gas main.

Intermittent but pretty strong wafts of gas are still in the air.

Avista crews on site are not sure where exactly the leak is coming from underground, but they are digging to to clamp off the pipe.

Huge section of Country Vista Drive in Liberty Lake blocked off because of a large gas leak. Firefighter tells me a construction crew hit a gas main. pic.twitter.com/EiLXVykHrN — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) November 5, 2018

Spokane Valley Fire says they were impressed with how quickly the school district acted to come up with a plan to keep the kids safe.

SVFD is hopeful that scene will be cleared and resolved by 6 p.m. Monday night.

